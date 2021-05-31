Bhopal, May 31 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has so far distributed 3.17 lakh medical kits to those COVID-19 patients undergoing home isolation, state minister Bhupendra Singh said on Monday.

The kits containing several medicines were given to these patients from fever clinics and through home delivery between April 18 and May 30, Singh, MP's urban administration and development minister, said.

MP, as on Sunday, has a coronavirus caseload of 7,78,825, including 8,019 deaths.

