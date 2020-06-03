India News | COVID-19: Arrangements Made for Supply of Seeds and Fertilisers to Farmers in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): In a bid to provide relief to farmers amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kalaburagi Agriculture Department on Tuesday made additional arrangements for supplying of seeds and fertilisers to farmers in the district, through Raitha Samparka Kendra.

"Every year 32 centres of Raitha Samparka Kendra use to distribute fertilisers, chemical and seeds to farmers. But due to pandemic, we have made 120 more centres. Earlier, farmers use to travel for 30-40 kilometres for collecting grains but now we have made some of the centres near their villages," said Rithendra Sugoor, Joint Director, Agriculture.

Raitha Samparka Kendra also serves as an information centre for farmers on crops, irrigation, cultivation practices, technologies and markets. (ANI)

