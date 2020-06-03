5 trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled, while 2 trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted: Indian Railways. 5 trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled, while 2 trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted: Indian Railways. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/3on8GoX33i— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams recceing the Dahanu, Palghar coast early morning today: SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General. #Maharashtra #CycloneNisarga. #WATCH NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams recceing the Dahanu, Palghar coast early morning today: SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General. #Maharashtra #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/ThAASXuYVo— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020 NDRF teams conducted the evacuation of the population in very early morning hours of 03/06/2020 at Koliwada, Alibaug, Maharashtra: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan. #CycloneNisarga. NDRF teams conducted evacuation of population in very early morning hours of 03/06/2020 at Koliwada, Alibaug, Maharashtra: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/nFF9VXC6VL— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Mumbai, June 3: In one of the biggest news of today, tropical cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall in Maharashtra today. According to IMD, Nisarga could make landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district on Wednesday. Nisarga will be the first cyclone to hit Maharashtra coast since 1961. CycloneNisarga is approaching North Maharashtra coast with a speed of 11 kmph. It is about 200 km south-southwest of Alibag and 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai at 0230 hours IST on June 3. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3.

In view of cyclone Nisarga, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will operate only 12 arrival flights today. The flights will be operated by 4 airlines which include Air Asia India, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet to 10 sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation amid the raging Indo-Sino border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The Prime Minister called it a “productive and warm conversation”. Among some of the important topics on which, both the leaders had a discussion were on the violent protests across the US, US presidency of G-7 summit, COVID-19 Pandemic and reforms of the World Held Organisation.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.