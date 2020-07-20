Raipur, Jul 20 (PTI) With 173 new COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh's total count increased to 5,598 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 28 after four more persons, including two women, succumbed to the viral infection, a health department official said.

Eleven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), nine Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and one Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan were among the new cases, a police official said.

Also, 169 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered cases to 3,944, the health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 66 were reported from Raipur district, 27 from Dantewada, 22 from Janjgir-Champa, 13 from Rajnandgaon, nine from Bilaspur, eight from Durg, seven each from Bijapur and Jashpur, four from Surguja, three from Mahasamund, two each from Raigarh and Sukma districts, he said.

Besides, one case each came from Kanker, Koriya and Dhamtari districts, he said.

While the CRPF is deployed in the Bastar region for anti-Naxal operations, the CISF guards mines and other facilities of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Kirandul and Bacheli areas of Dantewada.

A 52-year-old man from Raipur, who had hypertension, diabetes mellitus, was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on July 18.

He was later diagnosed with COVID-19 and died on Monday due to co-morbidities and the viral infection, a spokesperson of the institute said.

Another male patient, aged 32, who was suffering from hypertension with seizure and poliomyelitis, was shifted from Government Medical College Hospital Rajnandgaon to AIIMS on Sunday after testing positive for the viral infection.

He died on Sunday night, he said.

Sample of a 52-year-old woman from Raipur, who was declared brought dead after being shifted to AIIMS, on Monday came positive for coronavirus, he said.

In another case, a 65-year-old woman from Raipur, who was admitted at Medical College Hospital here on July 16 and later tested COVID-19 positive, had allegedly gone missing from the hospital.

She died at her home on July 17 night, the health official said.

The number of active cases stood at 1,626, as 3,944 people have been discharged after recovery while 28 have died so far, an official said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,598, new cases 173, deaths 28, discharged 3,944, active cases 1608, people tested so far 2,50,016. PTI

