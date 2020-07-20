New Delhi, July 20: A mild-intensity earthquake was reported in the frontier union territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Monday. The tremors were felt for a few seconds, late in the night in Katra region. No damage to lives or properties was reported due to the earthquake by the time preliminary reports had emerged. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

The tremors were felt 87 kilometres towards the east of Katra, a prominent town used as a point of halt by devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine. The region is located in Reasi district, close to Kishtwar. The area is considered as the point of geographical demarcation between Jammu and Kashmir Valley.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 10:02 pm. The intensity of earthquake was measured as 3.5 magnitude on the richter scale.

Update by ANI

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 2202 hours, 87kms east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 2202 hours, 87 kms east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," said the statement issued by the seismological body.

The Himalayan belt is considered to be prone to mild-to-moderate intensity earthquakes. The last major tremors were reported in the region last year, when a strong quake of 5.6 magnitude in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir had ended up claiming 40 lives.

