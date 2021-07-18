Raipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 165 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 9,99,853 and the toll to 13,496, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,82,638 after 53 people were discharged from hospitals and 228 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,719 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district recorded 16 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,534, including 3,136 deaths. Janjgir-Champa saw 17 cases, Bastar 14 and Bijapur 12. With 26,833 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,09,15,132," he said.

The official said more than 1.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Saturday, with 90,92,377 people getting the first jab and 20,16,679 receiving the second one as well.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,99,853, new cases 165, Deaths 13,496, Recovered 9,82,638, Active cases 3,719, Tests today 26,833, Total tests 1,09,15,132.

