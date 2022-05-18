Raipur, May 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded 14 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,355, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

Seven out of the 14 cases were reported in Raipur, followed by one each in Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa and five other districts.

No new coronavirus case was reported in 20 districts and as on Wednesday, there is no active case in 17 districts in the state, he added.

The recovery count increased by seven to touch 11,38,293, leaving the state with 28 active cases, the official said.

As 3,921 samples were examined during the day, the cumulative test count in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,01,755, he added.

