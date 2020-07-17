Noida (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday reported one more death linked to COVID-19, while 84 more people were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, official data showed.

The death toll in the district reached 38 and the number of people who have so far tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 3,940, according to data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 53 patients were discharged after treatment while the number of active cases rose to 971 from 947 on Thursday, 873 on Wednesday and 851 on Tuesday, the data showed.

So far, 2,931 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district, where the recovery rate dropped slightly to 74.39 per cent from 74.52 on Thursday and 75.58 per cent on Wednesday, it added.

According to the latest death toll of 38, the mortality rate of positive patients in the district dropped slightly to 0.96 per cent from 0.95 per cent on Thursday.

At 971, Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the third highest number of active cases of COVID-19 after state capital Lucknow, which has 2,060 cases, and adjoining Ghaziabad district with 1,560 cases, as per the data updated till 3 pm on Friday.

