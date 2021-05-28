Patna, May 28 (PTI) COVID-19 death toll in Bihar crossed the 5,000-mark on Friday when strong signs of a let up in the second wave were also seen with less than 2,000 people testing positive across the state.

According to the state health department, 61 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,004.

Out of the total number of COVID deaths, recorded in the state since the pandemic struck more than a year ago, more than half have taken place in the past month.

The high death rate during the second wave remains a matter of concern for the state which has lost many of its luminaries, from all walks of life to the dreaded coronavirus in the recent past.

Nonetheless, with strict measures like a complete lockdown which has been in force for more than four weeks, the state has succeeded in drastically bringing down the rate of infection.

The number of people who tested positive since the previous day was 1,785 - the first occasion in a couple of months when the tally grew by less than 2,000 and a marked improvement since last month when it was rising by five-digit figures.

The total number of people to have tested positive so far has reached 7.02 lakhs, of whom 6.72 lakhs have recovered. As many as 5,362 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload, which was over one lakh till the beginning of the month, has dropped to 24,809. The recovery rate has reached 95.76 per cent.

Vaccination is also underway at a steady pace with close to 1.03 crore people having received the jabs so far. There has been, however, a drop in the number of people getting the shots in the recent past.

Health department officials, on condition of anonymity, said this was on account of the non-availability of an adequate number of vials.

Nonetheless, help appears to be pouring in from all sides for a state which is plagued by a sub-par health infrastructure.

A private consultancy firm, headed by Nalanda-born entrepreneur Raj Kumar, donated a cryogenic cylinder, imported from Dubai and having a capacity of 20 metric tonnes, to the state government to help it meet its oxygen requirements more effectively.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, whose AIMIM has made inroads into the states politics, dispatched a medical kit comprising a ventilator, oxygen concentrators, and other equipment to Purnea where these were handed over to the city Mayor by the partys Bihar chief and MLA Akhtarul Iman. PTI

