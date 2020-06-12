New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): In the wake of the increasing cases of coronavirus in Delhi, Jama Masjid have been closed for public till June 30.

Mosque's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque.

According to the state health department, the national capital till Thursday recorded 32,810 cases of COVID-19, out of which 19581 are active. Out of the total, 12245 have been cured and 984 have died. (ANI)

