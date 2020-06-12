Mumbai, June 12: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday barred Metropolis Laboratory, from conducting COVID-19 tests for the next one month. According to a Live Mint report, the ban comes after receiving complaints of delays in preparing coronavirus test reports. People complained that it took more than 24 hours to submit test results.

A show-cause notice for the same reason was already furnished to the lab in the month of April. According to the June 5 direction from BMC, all coronavirus samples must be tested within 24 hours. The reason cited was that delay in submitting reports will lead to a delay in contract tracing and in some cases can also lead to death. Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,607 COVID-19 Cases And 152 Deaths, Coronavirus Toll Breaches 97,000-Mark; Mumbai Remains Worst-Hit.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. On Thursday, the state reported the highest number of 3,607 coronavirus cases and 152 deaths in a single day. So far, 97,648 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state, while 3,590 people have also lost their lives due to the deadly virus so far. Private lab officials feel that considering the spike in cases in the state, and in this situation, not allowing them to conducts tests, will only add to the pressure.

