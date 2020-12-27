Panaji, Dec 27 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 72 and reached 50,667 on Sunday, while the day also saw 79 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

With no deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll remained at 731, he added.

The total number of people who have recovered is 48,992, leaving the state with 944 active cases, the official said.

With 1,329 new tests on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 3,92,413.

