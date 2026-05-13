Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Questions ‘Male-Centric’ Films in India, Faces Criticism Over Support for Husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Violent ‘Animal’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has made a significant impact at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, using her platform to challenge the Indian film industry’s reliance on male-centric marketing. Speaking on the sidelines of the festival, the actress questioned the long-standing industry narrative that suggests movies must cater primarily to men to achieve box-office success. Alia Bhatt Meets F1 Star Carlos Sainz at Cannes 2026 in Unexpected Crossover; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Missing From L’Oréal Ambassadors’ Lineup.

Alia Bhatt Calls Out Bollywood’s 75% Male Audience Logic at Cannes 2026

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhatt addressed a common justification used by Indian film distributors and producers: the claim that 75% of moviegoers in India are male. The actress questioned the implications of this demographic focus, asking, "If we are catering just to the men, then what happens to the women?"

Bhatt advocated for a "gender-agnostic" approach to filmmaking, where the quality of the narrative takes precedence over the gender of the lead actor or the target audience. She pointed to global hits like Barbie, Wuthering Heights, and The Devil Wears Prada as evidence that female-led stories can achieve massive commercial success when women show up at the box office.

"I am not saying alienate the men, but why do we have to alienate anyone?" Bhatt remarked. "It is the storytelling that should matter. I'm just hoping we have more of that."

Alia Bhatt Questions Why Indian Films Cater Only to Men

Alia Bhatt's jealousy over not being part of Dhurandhar is starting to become visible now 😹. She has a problem with why Indian movies are male-centered. She argues against the practice of catering to just one gender, suggesting that storytelling should be "gender agnostic." pic.twitter.com/pTe3QVC7Wx — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 12, 2026

Netizens Point to ‘Animal’ and ‘Dhurandhar’ Controversy

While Bhatt’s comments on gender-agnostic cinema were praised by many for their progressive outlook, they also triggered a wave of backlash on social media. Many users accused the actress of hypocrisy, citing her enthusiastic support for her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 blockbuster Animal.

Netizens argued that Animal, a film frequently cited as the epitome of hyper-masculine, male-centric cinema, contradicts Bhatt’s current stance at Cannes. Social media platforms were flooded with comments questioning why she praised a film widely debated for its "toxic" themes while simultaneously calling for the industry to move away from catering to male-centric tropes.

Alia Bhatt's ‘Gender Agnostic’ Logic Reminds Fans About Her ‘Animal’ Praise

she makes a valid point but unfortunately she’s also the loudest when it comes to supporting her husband’s work who also caters to the toxic male audience with his projects that normalize violence (especially towards women) so her words really just comes off as performative. — nora ⭑ (@rvgsdelight) May 12, 2026

Alia Bhatts Remark on Male-Dominated Indian Films at Cannes 2026 Sparks Criticism

Crazy how Alia Bhatt behaved like biggest cheerleader of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal while it being the worst misogynist movie 😭 https://t.co/sstxz8DNrQ — feryy (@ffspari) May 12, 2026

The controversy was further fueled by Bhatt's perceived silence on other male-dominated projects like Dhurandhar. Netizens labelled the contrast between her international advocacy and her domestic endorsements as a "double standard," leading to a polarised reception of her Cannes appearance.

Representing India on the Global Stage

Bhatt is attending the 79th Cannes Film Festival as a global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Reflecting on her second year at the event, she noted that the experience felt more grounded compared to her "chaotic" debut in 2023. Alia Bhatt Brings Dreamy Riviera Elegance to Cannes 2026 in Hand-Painted Couture (See Pics).

The actress made her first 2026 red carpet appearance in a custom Tamara Ralph haute couture gown, styled by Rhea Kapoor. Despite the online debate, Bhatt remains one of India’s most influential cinematic voices, with major upcoming projects including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and the YRF Spy Universe thriller Alpha.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hollywood Reporter India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).