PSEB 12th Result 2026 Out: How To Check Punjab Board Scores Online and via SMS

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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 Result 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 91.46%. Out of 2,65,417 students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations this year, 2,42,755 students successfully cleared the exams.

The results were announced on May 13 and are now available on the official website, pseb.ac.in. Students can also access their provisional marksheets through DigiLocker, the UMANG application and SMS services. JKBOSE 11th Result 2026 Out at jkresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Summer Zone Marksheet.

How to Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Click on the “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter roll number and date of birth

Submit the details to view the result

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

The online scorecard released by the board is provisional in nature. Original marksheets will later be distributed through respective schools.

Results Also Available on DigiLocker and UMANG

Apart from the official website, students can access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. The board has also enabled SMS-based result access for candidates facing internet connectivity issues. Officials advised students to keep their roll numbers and login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking results online. When Will CBSE Declare Class 12 Results?

Commerce Stream Records Highest Pass Percentage

According to stream-wise data released by the board, Commerce students recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.78%, followed closely by Science with 98.47%. The Humanities stream registered a pass percentage of 87.74%, while Vocational stream students recorded 87.80%.

Officials said the overall performance remained strong across streams, with Commerce and Science students showing particularly high success rates this year.

Girls Outperform Boys in PSEB Class 12 Exams

The board data also showed that female students outperformed male candidates in the examinations. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.73%, while boys secured an overall pass percentage of 88.52%.

Education officials noted that female students continued the trend of higher academic performance seen in previous years in Punjab Board examinations.

The PSEB Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 4 across examination centres in Punjab. Following the exams, the board carried out the answer sheet evaluation and result preparation process before formally releasing the results on Wednesday.

With the declaration of results, students can now begin the admission process for undergraduate courses and other higher education programmes across colleges and universities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).