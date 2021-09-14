Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) No Covid-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Tuesday, but 17 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the overall infection tally to 7,70,676.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll stands at 9,807.

Among the new cases, six were reported from Panchkula and four from Gurgaon. No fresh case was registered in 13 of the 22 districts in the state.

The count of active cases stands at 118, while the tally of recoveries has reached 7,60,521.

The recovery rate was recorded at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

