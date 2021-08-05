New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) India saw a single day rise of 42,982 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fresh fatalities.

Also Read | Microsoft Windows 365 Cloud PC Free Trials Paused Due to High Demand.

The active cases comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also Read | Poco Sells Over 20 Lakh Units of C3 Smartphone in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)