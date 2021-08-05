Bengaluru: Smartphone brand POCO on Wednesday announced that it has sold over 20 lakh units of POCO C3 smartphone within just nine months of its launch on Flipkart in India. According to the company, POCO C3 has received phenomenal response from the users and continues to be an online bestseller since its launch. Poco F3 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Launched in India at Rs 26,999; Takes on OnePlus Nord 2.

"With the characteristic POCO two-tone design, POCO C3 makes for the perfect gifting option for someone looking to get a solid budget performer for their loved ones at an extremely affordable price," the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, with a resolution of 1600×720 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display reading mode certified by TUV Rheinland for reduced stress on the eyes when using the phone for long durations. The device comes with an AI triple camera setup -- 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It houses a 5000mAh high-capacity battery.

The company has also unveiled its much-anticipated device -- POCO F3 GT -- with the latest 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset in India, last month. In May end, the company announced that it has registered a massive 300 per cent growth in the first quarter (Q1 2021), becoming the fastest growing brand in the country.

