Jammu, May 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Sunday said the administration has decided to accelerate the vaccination of people under the 18-45 age category in a focused and targeted manner.

Besides the high-risk population, priority would be given to districts with higher caseload and Covid positivity ratio to break the transmission chain and check the spread of infection, Subrahmanyam said chairing a high-level meeting here.

He said the excessive outreach programme would begin from May 25 with a targeted vaccination rate of 40,000-50,000 doses per day.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir is among the leading regions in the country in vaccination of above 45 years age group by vaccinating 62 per cent of its eligible population compared to the national average of 32 per cent.

Within Jammu and Kashmir, four districts have so far achieved 90 per cent coverage in this age group, while it is expected that the remaining population in the 45+ age category will be covered within a few days, an official spokesman said.

Based on the likely flow of vaccine in the coming months, he said the meeting decided that the vaccination programme for 18-45 age group with an estimated population of 60 lakh would be ramped up in a systematic and phased manner to prioritise coverage of high-risk and vulnerable groups.

For the 18-45 age group, the higher risk and vulnerable groups have been identified which include shopkeepers, waiters and staff, drivers and their helpers, services sector people engaged in door-to-door work, lawyers, journalists and faculty, staff and workers of the universities and colleges, the spokesman said.

Government employees on COVID duty or in active field offices- viz employees of Public Health Engineering and Power Development Department, construction workers registered with the Construction Workers Board, tourism sector workers, people with disabilities, widows or single mothers, orphans and persons with co-morbid conditions would also be given priority, the spokesman said.

He said to ensure proper outreach to the prioritised groups, special vaccination centres would be opened in specific locations such as courts, municipal wards, construction sites, universities, and alike.

All deputy commissioners were instructed to conduct surveys wherever necessary to ensure coverage of target groups within one month, the spokesman said.

