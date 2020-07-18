Ranchi, Jul 17 (PTI) Four more people died of coronavirus in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 46 in the state, a government bulletin said.

One death each was reported from East Singhbhum, Godda, Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts, it said.

A total of 291 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the state's coronavirus count to 5,096, the bulletin said.

Jharkhand now has 2,473 active cases, while 2,577 patients recovered from the disease.

