Mathura, July 17: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has landed herself in a major controversy after she thrashed a civic body employee with a slipper in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. An argument broke out between BJP councillor Deepika Rani and municipal commissioner Ravindra Kumar Mander who was on the dais, the FIR registered against Rani said. Sonali Phogat, TikTok Star and Haryana BJP Leader, Thrashes Hisar Market Committee Secretary Sultan Singh With Slipper (Watch Video).

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Rani tried to attack the Municipal Commissioner with her slipper. As she rushed towards Mander, his personal assistant intervened to pacify the matter but he was thrashed by BJP councillor and her aids. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. According to reports, FIR has been registered against Deepika Rani.

ANI Tweet:

"Councillor of ward no 24 Deepika Rani along with her husband Pushpendra assaulted stenographer of the municipal commissioner with slippers at the meeting on Friday," deputy municipal commissioner Raj Kumar Mittal said.

When BJP Baldev MLA Pooran Prakash and Mayor Mukesh Arya tried to intervene in the matter, slogans were raised against them. Meanwhile, the councillor alleged that the Municipal Commissioner held her hand and jerked and said to sit down when she was detailing about problems in the area.

Last month a similar incident was reported from Haryana where BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashed Hisar committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper. The incident took place when Phogat visited Balsamand Mandi. “How dare you abuse me?” Sonali Phogat was heard saying in the video, while cops remained mute spectators.

