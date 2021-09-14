Srinagar, Sep 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 150 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the infected tally to 3,27,140 while no death was reported in the last 48 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 38 were from the Jammu division and 112 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 75 cases followed by 11 cases in Budgam district, they said.

There are 1,325 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,21,401, they said.

The Covid-related death toll stands at 4,414.

Meanwhile, there were 46 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh case was reported since Monday evening, they said.

