Bengaluru, Apr 17 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality, taking the total infection to 39,46,369 and the deaths to 40,057 till date, the State Health Department said.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 49 while Dharwad reported two infections and one each in Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Raichur.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 26 districts of the State.

A bulletin said 31 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,04,806 till date. Active cases stood at 1,464.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.75 per cent.

As many as 7,188 tests were conducted, those included 5,194 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.57 crore till date.

There were 5,341 who got inoculated, taking the total vaccinated to 10.52 crore so far, the department said.

