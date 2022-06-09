Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,928 on Thursday with the addition of 53 cases, while the death toll was unchanged at 10,737 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

Also Read | COVID-19: Omicron Sub-Variants Behind Sudden Rise in COVID Cases in India.

The positivity rate was 0.7 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,915, leaving the state with 276 active cases.

Also Read | India's Global Role as a Net Food Security Provider Grows Despite Ban on Wheat Exports.

With 7,052 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,93,65,999, he said.

A government release said that 11,94,91,599 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 14,672 on Thursday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,928, new cases 53, death toll 10,737, recoveries 10,31,915, active cases 276, number of tests so far 2,93,65,999.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)