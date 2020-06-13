India News | COVID-19: Nagpur Count Touches 966 as 33 New Cases Detected

Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) Nagpur in Maharashtra inched towards the 1000-mark as 33 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Saturday, an official said.

The COVID-19 count reached 966, though the number of active cases is 395 as 555 people have been discharged post recovery and 16 have lost their lives so far, he added.

The total number of samples tested so far stood at 17,834.

