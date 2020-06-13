Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | COVID-19: Nagpur Count Touches 966 as 33 New Cases Detected

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 09:14 PM IST
Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) Nagpur in Maharashtra inched towards the 1000-mark as 33 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Saturday, an official said.

The COVID-19 count reached 966, though the number of active cases is 395 as 555 people have been discharged post recovery and 16 have lost their lives so far, he added.

The total number of samples tested so far stood at 17,834.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

