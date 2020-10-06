New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on the need for protection of rights of prisoners, police personnel and informal workers.

The NHRC, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said it is "deeply concerned" about the rights of the vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns.

It said it had constituted a 'Committee of Experts on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Human Rights and Future Response' which included representatives from civil society organisations, independent domain experts, and concerned ministries and departments.

The committee was tasked with assessing the impact of the pandemic on the realisation of the rights of the people, especially the marginalised and vulnerable sections of the population which have been "disproportionately impacted", it said.

After due consideration of the impact assessment and recommendations made by the committee, the commission has issued the advisories on the protection of the rights of prisoners, police personnel and informal workers, the statement said.

The NHRC said it has also requested the concerned ministries, states and UTs to implement the recommendations made in the advisories and that action taken report be sent to it.

