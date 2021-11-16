Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) Ten fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Punjab on Tuesday and took the infection tally to 6,02,833, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death reported in the state, the toll stood at 16,573, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Road Accident: Policeman Dead, 5 injured After A Security Escort Vehicle Fell into Gorge on Mughal Road.

Bathinda, Pathankot and Mohali reported two cases each followed by one each in Fatehgah Sahib, Ludhiana, Moga and Tarn Taran.

The number of active cases dropped to 302 from 321 on Monday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Urges Centre to Prioritise Booster Dose to Healthcare Workers.

Twenty-seven people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,958, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported a single COVID-19 case, taking the total count to 65,390.

No death was reported in Chandigarh and the toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 30 while the number of cured people was 64,540.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)