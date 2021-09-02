Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday reported 64 more cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,00,715, according to a medical bulletin.

No covid-related death was reported in the state as the toll stood at 16,435. The toll figure included one death which was not reported earlier.

Also Read | Visas of Foreign Nationals, Who Have Been Stranded in India Because of #COVID19, Have Been … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

The number of active cases in the state was 353.

Pathankot reported 10 cases, followed by nine in Ludhiana, and seven each in Bathinda and Jalandhar, among the new COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | India Sends COVID-19 Relief Materials, Medical Oxygen Plants to Bangladesh.

With 40 recoveries, the number of cured pople reached 5,83,927, as per the bulletin.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported two new cases, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 65,110.

The toll figure stood at 814.

The number of active cases in the city was 37 while the number of cured people was 64,259.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)