Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) Nagpur district's COVID-19 count increased by 456 and death toll by a record 40 on Friday, an official said.

The caseload in the district is now 7,747 while the toll stands at 269, he said.

The number of persons who have recovered so far was 4,337, including 252 on Friday, leaving the district with 3,141 active cases, the official informed.

