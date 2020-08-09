Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, who has tested positive for COVID-19, has been shifted from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya COVID hospital to intensive care unit (ICU) ward of Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla due to difficulty in respiration, said Shimla Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Surekha Chopra on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhawan of Himachal Pradesh has cancelled all engagements and appointments of Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The decision has been taken as precautionary measures after Chaudhary detected positive for COVID-19.

Chaudhary took oath as Power Minister of Himachal Pradesh on July 30, 2020 at the Raj Bhawan, Shimla. He was administered the oath of the office by the Governor. Rakesh Kanwar, the secretary to Dattatreya, said that all engagements of the Governor have been cancelled for the next one week on the advice of his doctor. He added that Dattatreya will not undergo any COVID-19 test until advised by the doctors.

The COVID-19 count of Himachal Pradesh climbed to 3,264 on Saturday and active cases stand at 1,143, as per the State Health Department. (ANI)

