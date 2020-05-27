India News | COVID-19 Tally Rises to 279 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 27 (ANI): One more case was reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total cases in the Union Territory to 279.

The Health Department of the UT said that there are 88 active cases as 187 persons have recovered and 4 have died due to coronavirus

Also Read | Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Reaches 42.4%, Fatality Rate Declines to 2.86%, Says Union Health Ministry.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajeev Bindal, Himachal Pradesh BJP President, Resigns Over Health Department Scam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)