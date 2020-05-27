Rajeev Bindal, Himachal Pradesh BJP President, Resigns Over Health Department Scam

BJP leader Rajeev Bindal (Photo Credits: ANI)

Shimla, May 27: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Himachal Pradesh President Rajeev Bindal on Wednesday resigned from his post. In his letter to BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Rajeev Bindal said he has quit BJP's Himachal Pradesh President's post over "high moral grounds" after his name cropped in a scam related to purchase of healthcare products. Bindal was formally declared state BJP chief on January 18 this year. MMS Scandal Hits Himachal Pradesh BJP, Two Party Leaders Expelled After Alleged Sex Video Involving Them Goes Viral.

Bindal, a former state health minister, denied allegations of his involvement in the scam. An audio recording of state health department's director Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta had gone viral. In the audio clip, Dr Gupta was heard demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a supplier to seal a purchase deal. Subsequently, Dr Gupta was sacked, arrested and a probe was ordered. The Congress has been demanding a CBI probe in the matter.

Rajeev Bindal Resigns From Himachal Pradesh BJP President's Post:

#HimachalPradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (#BJP) chief Rajeev Bindal (@rajeevbindal), on Wednesday, resigned from the post on moral grounds and sought an impartial probe into the last week's arrest of the state Health Director for allegedly seeking Rs 5,00,000 bribe. pic.twitter.com/j1fyMDF1Rp — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 27, 2020

In his resignation letter to JP Nadda, Bindal assured him that the party or any of its leader was not involved in the health department scam. Notably, Nadda had nominated Bindal for the post, considering his "organisational skills". His name was announced by national BJP secretary Sunil V Deodhar in the presence of outgoing state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti. Satti had been the party president for eight years.