Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Reaches 42.4%, Fatality Rate Declines to 2.86%, Says Union Health Ministry

New Delhi, May 27: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that till now 1,51,767 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, out of which 64,426 persons have been cured. Along with this, the government informed that the recovery rate of India from COVID-19 is pegged at 42.4 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.86 percent which is way below the world average of 6.36 percent.

Adding more about coronavirus testing status, the Ministry said, "The testing capacity has increased in the country through 435 Govt laboratories & 189 private laboratories (total of 624 labs). Cumulatively, 32,42,160 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,16,041 samples were tested yesterday."

On the status of other preparedness and arrangements, the government said that, "As of today, 930 dedicated COVID hospitals with 158747 isolation beds, 20355 ICU beds & 69076 Oxygen supported beds are available. 2362 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 132593 isolation beds; 10903 ICU beds & 45562 Oxygen supported beds have been operationalised."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that the recovery rate in coronavirus cases in the country has improved considerably while the fatality rate has also been observed as declining. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the recovery rate in the country was 7.10 percent on March 25 but after the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the recovery rate now stands at 41.61 during the fourth phase.