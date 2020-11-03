Amaravati, Nov 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 8.30 lakh even as the total recoveries crossed the eight lakh mark on Tuesday.

As 2,849 fresh cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the gross confirmed positives in the state touched 8,30,731.

With 3,700 more patients getting cured of the infection, the overall recoveries increased to 8,02,325, according to the latest bulletin.

The state reported 15 fresh coronavirus fatalities, taking the tally to 6,734.

The overall infection positivity rate slid to just 10 per cent after a total of 82,66,800 sample tests were conducted, the bulletin added.

The significant factor has been that the growth rate of coronavirus cases has been just about 0.3 per cent in the last week while the percentage of active cases also fell to 2.7 per cent with the recovery rate touching 97 per cent.

The state now has 21,672 active COVID-19 cases, with SPS Nellore district having the lowest 191, Kurnool 277, Vizianagaram 295 and Srikakulam 631.

On Tuesday, Prakasam district crossed the 60,000 mark in overall positive cases and Krishna went past 40,000.

But Krishna has been presenting a worrying trend over the past couple of weeks with around 400 new cases being reported on a daily basis after showing a declining trend earlier.

From the bottom of the state COVID-19 table, Krishna has now climbed one step, leaving Vizianagaram district at number 13.

In 24 hours, Chittoor added 436, Krishna 421, East Godavari 394 and West Godavari 386 new cases.

Guntur reported 277 while four districts added between 100 and 200 cases each.

Kurnool continued to report the lowest number of fresh positives, 35 on Tuesday, even as three more districts saw the addition of less than 100 cases each to their tally.

Anantapuramu and Guntur district reported three more COVID-19 deaths each while Chittoor and Krishna had two fatalities each.

Five districts reported one fresh death each.

