Mathura, November 3: Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested four people for allegedly reciting Hanuman Chalisa at a mosque in Mathura district. According to reports, the four accused were arrested after their video reciting Hanuman Chalisa at a mosque in Mathura's Govardhan surfaced on the internet. The incident happened a day after two people were arrested for offering namaz at a temple in Mathura.

Faizal Khan and Chand Mohammed were arrested after their pictures of performing namaz at Nand Baba Mandir in Nandgaon went viral on social media. A case was also registered against Alok Ratan and Nilesh Gupta who clicked their pictures. The incident took place on October 29. The four are members of a Delhi-based organisation called 'Khudai Khidmatgar'. Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Mathura Court Admits Plea Seeking Removal of Mosque.

"Their act has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. We have a concern that these photographs do not get misused or if there is any foreign funding behind this incident. This should also be probed if this act was intended to stir communal tensions," read the FIR. The accused have been booked under Sections 153-A, 295 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused reportedly said that they performed namaz at the temple in order to promote brotherhood and communal harmony. They were reportedly granted permission by the temple priest. The accused, who were arrested reciting Hanuman Chalisa at the mosque, also cited the same reason for their actions.

