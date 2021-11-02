Asansol (West Bengal) [India], November 2 (ANI): With Diwali around the corner, markets of West Bengal's Asansol are all set for season sales.

The main markets of Asansol city of West Bengal are flooded with scintillating lights, lamps and sweets. However, the market is also witnessing inflation and a limited footfall of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

After Durga Puja, there is a lot of excitement in the markets regarding Dhanteras and Deepawali.

"Limited customers' footfall is a cause of concern but we are hoping for a good season. Though COVID has affected everyone, people are hesitant about making purchases," said a sweet seller Atma Ram.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"We are not getting the prices the way we used to get before. The business is okay not that great. The customers are not willing to pay full prices for the idols, I have sold the idols at half price," said Rahul, an idol seller. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)