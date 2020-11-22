Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Two more people succumbed to coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday as 80 fresh cases took the infection count in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana to 16,671, according to a bulletin.

So far, the disease has claimed 260 lives in the union territory.

Also Read | AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Launches Delhi Govt’s Free Large-Scale RT-PCR Testing Van.

There are 1,094 active cases as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 119 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 15,317, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Pregnant Tigress Found Dead in Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, Forest Officers Discover 4 Foetuses Aborted Nearby.

Till now, 1,32,090 samples have been taken for testing, of which 1,14,651 tested negative while reports of 62 samples are awaited, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)