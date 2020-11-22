Bhandara, November 22: A pregnant tigress was found dead at Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary And Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra on Sunday. The female tiger was 3-4 years old. Forest officers also found four foetuses, around eight weeks old, aborted nearby. According to Ravikiran Govekar, the Field Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, a fight between two groups of tigers might have resulted in her death. Wild Boar Kills Royal Bengal Tiger During Fight in Kaziranga National Park, Official Calls It First-Of-Its-Kind Clash.

"A female tiger, aged 3-4 years old, was found dead in Umred Pauni Karhandla sanctuary in Maharashtra today. Four foetuses, around 8 weeks old, were also found aborted nearby. Prima facie, internecine fight can be attributed as a cause of death," the Field Director said. In September, a tiger had died in a fight with another tiger at the Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary And Tiger Reserve. The carcass was found at Wanoda beat of Kuhi wildlife range.

Pregnant Tiger Found Dead in Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary:

"The tiger was approximately two years old and was one of three sub-adult cubs of dominant tigress T17 in UPK. Based on the bodily injuries and circumstantial evidence, we believe the tiger may have come in conflict with an 11-year-old adult tiger T22, whose movements we have documented in this area," Govekar had said. The sanctuary is located across Bhandara and Nagpur district, 60 km from Nagpur city.

