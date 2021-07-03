Srinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 338 fresh cases COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease, bringing the infection tally to 3,16,629 and the toll to 4,335, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 100 were from the Jammu division and 238 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 96 new cases, followed by 42 in Doda district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 4,048 in the union territory, while 3,08,246 patients have so far recovered from the infection in the UT, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials said there are 30 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

