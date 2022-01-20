Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced 64-hour-long restrictions on weekends on non-essential movement to arrest the worrying spike in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 5,992 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 3,78,661. Seven people also died in the past 24 hours.

Announcing the decision of the State Executive Committee (SEC), which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, the officials said there will be a complete halt on non-essential movement in the union territory every Friday from 2 pm to Monday 6 am.

An order issued by the chief secretary said pregnant women employees will be exempted from physical attendance and shall be allowed to work from home on workdays.

As per an earlier order, the night curfew and online mode of teaching in schools and colleges will continue, it added.

"There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in the entire Jammu and Kashmir," Mehta said.

