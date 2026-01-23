India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The second T20 International between India and New Zealand takes place on 23 January, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Following a commanding 48-run victory in the series opener at Nagpur, Suryakumar Yadav’s side enters the match with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. For the visitors, led by Mitchell Santner, the fixture is a must-win to level the series before the action moves to Guwahati. IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026, Raipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20O 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Cricket fans in India can follow the series decider through the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcasting rights. The match will be available in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

For digital viewers, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Mobile and smart TV users with an active subscription can access the high-definition feed starting from the toss at 6:30 PM IST, with the first ball scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. Samosa, Pop Corn, Momos and Other Food Prices Revealed For Fans Visiting Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur For IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026.

Feature Details Match India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Date 23 January 2026 Toss Time 6:30 pm IST Match Start 7:00 pm IST Venue Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur Live Stream JioHotstar (App & Website) TV Telecast Star Sports Network, DD Sports

Match Preview

India’s performance in the first T20I was headlined by a record-breaking innings from Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 84 off just 35 deliveries. The "Men in Blue" posted a formidable 238/7, their highest T20I total against the Black Caps. With finishers like Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya in potent form, the Indian batting order appears settled as they fine-tune combinations for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.

New Zealand, despite a fighting 78 from Glenn Phillips in the first game, struggled to keep pace with the required run rate after losing early wickets. The Kiwis will be looking for a more disciplined performance from their bowling attack, which conceded over 11 runs per over in Nagpur. The return of more favourable conditions for spinners in Raipur could play into the hands of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).