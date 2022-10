New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded 74 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department here.

No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Also Read | Maharashtra Diwali Bonanza 2022: State Govt Announces Dipavali Gift To Ration Card Holders Under PDS, Know Benefits and Who All Are Eligible.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,650 while the death toll stands at 26,503, it said.

The new cases were detected from 6,903 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Also Read | Video: TRS Leader Rajanala Srihari Distributes Live Chicken, Liquor To Celebrate Launch of National Party by KCR.

On Monday, the capital reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent.

Delhi on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent.

On Saturday, it saw 92 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, while it recorded 87 infections with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it on Friday.

The capital on Thursday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 73 cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent and one death.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 359. A total of 262 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,857 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 40 are occupied, it said.

There are 45 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)