Patna, May 30 (PTI) COVID-19 death toll rose by 52 in Bihar on Sunday when 1,475 fresh cases were also reported even as the active caseload dropped to less than 20,000 in yet another indication of the let-up in the second wave sweeping across the state.

According to the health department, the number of fatalities registered so far has risen to 5,104, and 7.05 lakh people have been infected by the coronavirus till date.

However, 6.82 lakh people have recovered and the number of active cases has reached 18,377 a significant decline since the beginning of the month when it was more than one lakh.

The recovery rate has also risen to 96.67 per cent.

Nonetheless, the government seems to be taking no chances and the testing rate remains high.

More than one lakh samples were tested since the previous day and the total number of tests done, since the pandemic struck last year, has reached 2.98 lakhs.

The state hopes to face the pandemic better with a growing number of its population getting the jabs. So far 1.03 crore people have been inoculated in Bihar which has a total population of about 13 crores.

The state governments efforts to combat the contagion are receiving ample support from the Centre.

State Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on his Twitter handle that a consignment of 30 oxygen concentrators reached here by a special Indian Air Force aircraft. He also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the help.

