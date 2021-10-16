Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) Punjab recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 6,02,008, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,541, according to a medical bulletin.

The only Covid-related death was reported from Mansa, it said.

Of the new cases, three each were recorded in Jalandhar and Pathankot followed by two each in Amritsar and Ferozpur, the bulletin said, adding the number of active cases stands at 219.

Twenty-four people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,248, according to the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported two new cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 65,299, the bulletin said, adding the death toll in the city stands at 820.

The number of active cases stands at 28, while the number overall recoveries has reached 64,451, it added.

