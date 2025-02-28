Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday accused the Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League, of "exploiting" minority communalism to target the Left.

Speaking to reporters, Govindan alleged that the Congress and the IUML were using minority communalism against the Left and accused the UDF partners of allying with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam: Nainital Professor Trapped for 18 Days in House in 'Longest Digital Arrest', Duped of INR 47 Lakh; Accused Arrested From Agra.

He claimed that the Congress and the IUML had helped the SDPI win a recent local body by-poll in a panchayat ward in Thiruvananthapuram district, describing it as an indication of their strategy.

Govindan stated that the LDF had gained voter support in the recent local body by-elections, while the Congress had suffered setbacks.

Also Read | Isha Foundation Gets SC Relief: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Madras HC Order, Says 'No Coercive Steps Against Its Yoga, Meditation Centre'.

Of the 30 seats, the Left won 17, while the Congress-led UDF secured only 12.

He further alleged that the SDPI secured victories in certain wards where the Congress was pushed to third place.

"In seven wards, the Congress was relegated to third place as UDF votes were largely shifted to the SDPI. There was a deliberate attempt to ensure the SDPI's victory, indicating that this alliance is likely to continue in the upcoming local body elections against the Left front," Govindan said.

He accused the Congress of forming alliances on both ends—aligning with the BJP in some areas and the SDPI in others.

"In the Sreevaraham ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Congress votes dropped significantly to 277 from 408 in the 2020 polls. To defeat the Left Front, the Congress even backed the BJP. Despite their attempts, the LDF still emerged victorious in Sreevaraham," he added.

Dismissing allegations that the Left government was mishandling the issue of deep-sea mining, he called them "baseless propaganda spread by right-wing media".

"The state government has made its opposition to mining clear. However, the UDF is playing politics by withdrawing from the joint agitation against it," he claimed.

Govindan claimed that Kerala was among the first to raise a strong objection, leading to subsequent protests.

He also criticised the lack of response from Kerala's 18 UDF MPs in Parliament on the issue.

"The state government has taken the right approach, but some media outlets are distorting facts to shield the UDF. The opposition in Kerala sees politics in everything, including development," the CPI(M) leader said.

Regarding the ongoing protests by Accredited Social Health Activist workers, Govindan reiterated the government's commitment to resolving their concerns.

"ASHA workers are not our enemies. The CPI(M) also wants their grievances addressed. However, there is a distinction between a genuine struggle and one led with political motives," he added.

Govindan also announced that CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karat will inaugurate the party's state conference, scheduled for March 6-9 in Kollam.

He stated that the party is approaching the conference as a united outfit, having completed district conferences with the necessary corrections.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the document 'Nava Keralathinulla Puthu Vazhikal' (New Paths for a New Kerala) at the conference.

Govindan added that discussions at the event will shape the perspectives guiding the third LDF government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)