Dehradun, February 28: A 58-year-old professor from Nainital district was defrauded of INR 47 lakh after being held under a harrowing 18-day-long digital arrest—the longest such case reported in Uttarakhand, police said on Thursday.

The victim, who lived alone and had limited social interactions, was manipulated into believing he was involved in a money laundering case. The scammers, impersonating CBI officials, kept him under constant surveillance via Skype and coerced him into transferring money in six transactions. Digital Arrest Scam: Agra Woman Held Under ‘Digital Arrest’ Through Internation Call, Duped of INR 2.80 Lakh; Private Bank Manager, Aide Arrested From Kota.

DSP Ankush Mishra said that Aman Kushwaha (25), who managed the mule account, was arrested in a joint operation by Uttarakhand’s Special Task Force (STF) and Cyber Police. Efforts are underway to nab the main accused and recover the stolen funds. Who Is Digital Arrest Scam Mastermind Chirag Kapoor Aka Chintak Raj, Arrested After Kerala Police Solved 930 Cases?

The scam began on December 5 when the professor received a VoIP call from an unknown number with an ISD code +670 (Timor Leste). The caller, posing as a CBI officer, falsely accused him of financial crimes and forbade him from contacting anyone or leaving his house. Fearful of legal repercussions, the professor complied and even sought permission from the scammers to attend work and eat.

Inspector Arun Kumar stated, “The professor was unaware of cyber fraud tactics and fell prey to psychological manipulation. When the fraudsters stopped responding on December 23, he finally confided in a friend and reported the matter.”

Uttarakhand has witnessed a sharp rise in digital arrest cases, increasing from one case in 2023 to 15 in 2024, with victims losing nearly INR 13 crore. In two recent cases, Dehradun residents lost INR 3 crore and INR 2.27 crore, respectively.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act, and further investigations are ongoing.

