Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Surya Kanta Mishra on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress government in the state of not conducting enough tests to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite repeated warnings to the state government that the number of tests needs to be increased, the TMC government has not done enough in this regard, Mishra claimed.

"The number of tests being conducted in the state is still low as compared to the population of the state. We had earlier warned the state government of community transmission but those warnings have fallen in deaf ears," he told a press conference here.

The West Bengal government on Monday admitted that community transmission of COVID-19 was recorded in a few areas of the state.

"The number of tests should be increased immediately, the senior CPI(M) leader said.

The number of samples tested on Wednesday is 14,060 and a total of 7,43,469 samples have been tested so far, the state health department said.

The number of tests per million population is 8,261.

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal on Tuesday reached 1,182 after 35 people succumbed to the disease, while 2,261 people tested positive for the contagion taking the state's coronavirus caseload to 47,030, the department said.

