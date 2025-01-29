New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday mourned the loss of lives in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, and said the tragedy has exposed the mismanagement by the Uttar Pradesh government in handling the mega event.

In a post on X, the CPI(M) said, "It (the stampede) completely exposes the mismanagement of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government despite incurring huge expenses. We express our condolences to the bereaved families."

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in the stampede that unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The pre-dawn stampede in the Sangam area occurred as a sea of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious days during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

