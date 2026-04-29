Census 2027 Self Enumeration: How To Register and Submit Details Online

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India has officially commenced Census 2027, the world’s largest administrative exercise, introducing a landmark digital shift in how national data is collected. For the first time in the country’s history, the government has launched a self-enumeration option, allowing citizens to submit their household details online before a physical enumerator arrives at their door. The exercise was inaugurated this week with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the first self-enumeration sessions, signaling a move toward a more streamlined, paperless process.

The rollout follows a staggered schedule across various states and Union Territories. While the first phase began on April 1 in regions such as Karnataka, Odisha, and parts of New Delhi, several major states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, are scheduled to begin their self-enumeration window on May 1. This digital facility is intended to reduce the time spent during door-to-door visits, though physical enumerators will still visit every household to verify information and collect data from those who do not use the online portal. Census 2027: Online Self-Enumeration Drive Gains Momentum, Public Urged To Complete Process by April 30 in Andhra Pradesh.

Phase-Wise Rollout and Deadlines

The self-enumeration window remains open for 15 days in each region, immediately followed by a 30-day house-listing phase.

Currently, the portal is active for Phase I regions (April 1–15), which include Goa, Sikkim, Mizoram, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Phase II begins on April 16 for states like Andhra Pradesh and Haryana. Residents in Mumbai and other MCD areas of Delhi should prepare for their window opening on May 1. Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to Participate in Census 2027, Highlights Digital Data Collection.

How to Complete Self-Enumeration Online

The government has launched a dedicated portal at se.census.gov.in, accessible in 16 different languages. The process is designed to be user-friendly and involves the following steps:

Registration: The head of the household must log in using a mobile number and verify the account via an OTP (One-Time Password).

Housing Details: Users are asked to provide information regarding the construction materials of their home (floor, walls, and roof) and the general condition of the dwelling.

Amenities and Assets: The form includes sections on access to drinking water, electricity, and fuel types. It also records household assets such as smartphones, vehicles, and internet connectivity.

Submission: After a final review, users submit the data and receive a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) via SMS.

Verification and Final Steps

It is important to note that online submission does not replace the enumerator's visit entirely. Once a household completes the digital form, they must save their SE ID. When the official enumerator visits the residence during the house-listing phase, the resident simply provides the ID. The official will then verify the pre-filled data on their device, ensuring accuracy before final inclusion in the national database.

Schedule for Major States

April 16 – April 30: Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh.

May 1 – May 15: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and MCD areas of Delhi.

May 17 – May 31: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Puducherry.

June – August: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Manipur.

By adopting this "Digital India" approach, the Census aims to produce faster, more accurate demographic data to help shape future public policy and resource allocation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).