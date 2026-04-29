Aamir Khan Feels ‘Mukammal’ With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Admits His Past Marriages With Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta Did Not Work Out

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

In a candid new interview, veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has opened up about his current relationship and personal evolution, stating he has finally found a sense of "contentment" and "peace." During an interview, the 61-year-old actor reflected on the end of his previous marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, acknowledging that while those bonds were deep, they ultimately did not endure. Khan shared that his partnership with Gauri Spratt has brought a newfound balance to his life, marking a significant emotional shift for the star. Aamir Khan CONFIRMS ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel Is in the Works, Calls It a ‘Beautiful Story’.

Aamir Khan on His Relationship with Gauri Spratt

AamirKhan, who publicly introduced Gauri Spratt during his 60th birthday celebrations last year, expressed deep gratitude for her presence in his life. Speaking with Navbharat Times, he described their connection as a stabilising force that has provided him with emotional fulfilment. "I am very lucky that I met Gauri and our relationship started together," Khan said during the interview.

"She is great; I feel at peace with her." He further noted that the relationship has made him feel "complete" and "blessed," using the phrase, "Mujhe lagta hai ab mai jaake mukammal hua hu" (I feel I have become complete now).

Aamir Khan on His Past Mistakes

Beyond his current relationship, Khan took the opportunity to reflect on his personal shortcomings and the lessons learned from his past. He admitted that his previous marriages to Reena Dutta (1986–2002) and Kiran Rao (2005–2021) failed despite the meaningful connections they shared. "Every person makes mistakes in their life; no one is perfect," Khan remarked, adding that accepting one's flaws is essential for growth.

He identified his intense focus on his career as a primary regret, admitting that for over three decades, he was "addicted" to filmmaking at the expense of his family. "The one mistake that I have already started rectifying is not giving enough time to my loved ones," he explained.

The actor credited the COVID-19 pandemic as a turning point that allowed him to re-examine his priorities and strengthen his bonds with his children, Junaid and Ira, and his extended family.

Aamir Khan’s Current Projects and Public Appearances

The interview comes at a busy time for the actor-producer. Khan was recently seen at a screening for the film Ek Din, a romantic drama produced by his banner starring his son, Junaid Khan, and Sai Pallavi. Aamir Khan Moved to Tears at Son Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ Promotional Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

The event saw Khan and Spratt appearing together alongside his children, signalling a cohesive family dynamic. On the professional front, Khan recently made his screen comeback in Sitaare Zameen Par and is currently overseeing several production ventures scheduled for release throughout 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).