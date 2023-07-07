New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): A joint delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) consisting of three MPs from the CPI and two MPs from the CPI(M) is on a three day (6-8 July) visit to Manipur to express solidarity with the Manipuri people and share the grief of victims of violence.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam who is part of the Left delegation told ANI, "Under the misrule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manipur is burning for the past two months and both the Union and State governments have failed to bring peace and normalcy in the strategically situated state."

Members of the delegation visited multiple relief camps in and around Imphal Valley, interacted with the victims and shared meals with them. While sharing the grief of the Manipuri people, the delegation emphasised the restoration of tranquillity in the state.

CPI MP Viswam said, "Manipuri people are forced to live as refugees in their own country. In refugee camps, they told the delegation about the divide-and-rule policy of the BJP government. That policy has failed all sections of people in Manipur. The common people have the insight to understand the dangers of politics of hatred. BJP will have to pay the price in the North East. People will exact revenge on this politics of treachery."

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P. Sandosh Kumar said, "Thousands of people are displaced in Manipur and the loss of lives and property is immense. Older people, women and children are facing difficulties in relief camps. After listening to the ordeal of the victims of incompetent and divisive BJP rule, the situation is desperate and unfortunate in Manipur. PM Modi government has failed at all fronts in Manipur including controlling the borders. People of Manipur are losing faith in the democratic system seeing its incompetence under BJP. Loss of lives and property is huge and the government has no idea or estimation of its magnitude, such is the apathy of the BJP government towards the people of Manipur."

CPI Lok Sabha Member K. Subbarayan also echoed the sentiment after hearing the Manipuri people.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Churachandrapur later in the day to extend solidarity and promote peace-building measures. CPI Rajya Sabha MPs Binoy Viswam and P. Sandosh Kumar, CPI Lok Sabha MP K. Subbarayan and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MPS Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas along with Manipur leadership will also call on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur.

The members of the delegation are CPI Rajya Sabha MPs Binoy Viswam, P. Sandosh Kumar and Lok Sabha MP K. Subbarayan. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MPs Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas are representing the CPI(M) in the joint delegation.

Violence broke out in Manipur following the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The Meitei community is the majority community. They reside in the Imphal Valley and nearby areas. Due to their increased population, there was an increased demand for land.

Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas. So, in order to get lands in the hilly areas, they sought the ST status. (ANI)

